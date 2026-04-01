Oregon DEQ hopes to impact the entire state with grants for healthier building

A total of $2 million is available for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s “Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine” grants, which are funded by landfill tipping fees.

DEQ spokesperson Haley Miller said the 2026 grant theme is “Built for Well-being.” It focuses on reducing toxins in construction, and follows a yearlong listening tour.

“We’ve heard sort of overwhelmingly from people across the whole state that this was an issue and wasn't being addressed,” Miller said. “And as far as I'm aware, there hasn't been grant funding to fund this type of work, so we're excited to try something new.”

Miller said projects could include helping homeowners choose paints, siding, or carpets that don't include harmful chemicals or creating guidelines for contractors to find healthier materials. She said demolition is another potential area.

“So, starting programs to carefully take apart old buildings, to avoid spreading lead or asbestos,” Miller suggested, “or take-back programs where manufacturers reclaim and responsibly dispose of products.”

Miller said schools, local governments, nonprofits and small businesses are encouraged to apply.

The grant has been around since 1991, but was paused in 2020. In 2024, it was restarted with a “Waste Prevention” theme. Recipients from the 2024 cycle included Benton County, for a water bottle filling station, BRING Recycling’s Demolition to Design program, and Reuse Bend, which offers reusable food service items.

Miller said DEQ would like to have more applicants from Eastern Oregon, rural areas, and the coast.

She said a “built environment” team has held listening sessions across the state.

“Since they spent over a year doing that, they developed a lot of connections.” She said.

Miller said the hope is to see more applicants from rural and Eastern Oregon every year.

The pre-application is available through the end of April on the Oregon DEQ website.

