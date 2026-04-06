New Oregon tool gives online guidance for outdoor debris burning

A new digital tool seeks to help Oregonians know whether they can perform outdoor debris burns.

Before You Burn is a website and app that tells users if outdoor debris burning is allowed in their area. It also gives instructions on how to follow local fire regulations.

According to the Fire Prevention Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Forestry Tom Fields, before this application was created, people would have to look for information on fire regulations from several different sources.

“It's going to reduce confusion from the public standpoint,” said Fields. “Whenever someone wishes to find out whether they can burn or not, they really don't know who to call, because there are so many different players.”

The app is a collaboration between the Oregon Department of Forestry, Western Fire Chiefs Association, local fire departments, the Keep Oregon Green Association and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Fields said that by collaborating with other organizations, Before You Burn can be a comprehensive resource for outdoor debris burning, which is the number one human cause of wildfires in Oregon.

“We want everyone to be aware of the rules and regulations, and just to be more informed about what they can do to prevent the next human-caused fire,” said Fields.

Before You Burn is only intended for backyard debris burning. It does not provide information for campfires, agricultural burns, or other types of fires.