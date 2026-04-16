Friends of Trees - Eugene Metro honors Earth Day all month long

Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22, but many organizations are celebrating in the days and weeks around the holiday. Among the many events planned around Earth Day this year are Friday tree walks with Eugene - Metro Friends of Trees , on April 24 and May 8.

Director Erik Burke said the nonprofit will also have a presence at the Earth Day event at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Sunday, April 19.

Burke said tree planting activities taper off at the end of the month. Starting in May, he said, people should clear the base of their trees of weeds and mulch, and check for dry soil.

“This year has been a dry year, and we were thinking it was gonna really dry out early,” Burke told KLCC. “But thankfully, we've received a couple soaking rains recently, meaning we probably won't have to start that watering soon.”

He said young trees need three to five years of summer watering to become established.

In the coming days, Friends of Trees will plant trees with students at Malabon Elementary and visit Kalapuya High School.

Burke said volunteers will help with tree maintenance beginning in May. Friends of Trees has a tree inspection program, in which all of the trees the group has planted will be checked on and cared for.

