A crowning idea: UO holds gatherings to honor trees before they’re removed

Karen Richards / KLCC The University of Oregon "Moon Tree" is a Douglas-fir. As seen on May 5, 2026, it stands on 13th Street, at the northeast corner of the EMU building.

Trees are a big deal on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

The UO even has a tree walk outlined on its website. Curious students or visitors are directed to several trees of interest on campus, including the “moon tree.” It’s a Douglas Fir raised from a seed that circled the moon in 1971. Another highlight: a “legacy” white oak near the theater complex. It’s the sole remaining tree that was growing when the university was founded in 1876.

Karen Richards / KLCC A Douglas-fir was recently removed near the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the UO campus. DeChant said it was riddled with disease and posed a safety risk. Several logs from the tree were moved around campus to be nurse logs, and the remaining log, seen here on May 5, 2026, may or may not remain in place.

But sometimes, those stately trees have to come down. And that can be an emotional moment, said Becket DeChant, UO’s head arborist.

“These spots are touchstones for events and occasions in people's lives, whether it's job acceptance letters or game celebrations or personal triumphs, engagements,” DeChant told KLCC. “I mean, those things all happen underneath these things.”

Standing under mature trees in the historic Women’s Quad behind Johnson Hall, DeChant said he wanted a way for people who were familiar with a tree to learn why it was coming down, say goodbye, and talk about what it meant to them. He borrowed the idea to hold informal gatherings from the University of Washington’s arboretum.

Even though he’d made no formal invitation beyond noting a time on a sign attached to the tree, DeChant said the first two gatherings drew 20 to 30 people. The ceremonies were covered by the Daily Emerald.

“It was pretty encouraging,” he said. “People have a lot of feelings … and so to hear what people individually see in them is really sort of refreshing and helps (me) focus and realize what people are observing about them.”

DeChant said the university removes trees primarily for construction, but also because of disease, and for safety.

He said a February 2025 incident when a student was struck and paralyzed by a falling branch was the crews’ worst fear. He said it hasn’t changed their approach, but has refocused their energy.

DeChant said adding new trees is an ongoing task. He and his crew of 12 have wrapped up spring planting and are keeping a list for the fall.

