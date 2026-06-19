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Lane County is seeing an uptick in ticks …. What might it mean?

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:32 AM PDT
Three ticks sit on the end of a blade of grass
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
These American Dog Ticks (one male) were photographed in Lane County on June 6, 2025. They can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever or Tularemia. The Western Black-legged Tick, which has no white areas as an adult, can carry Lyme disease.

Ticks have been moving north as the climate changes. That’s according to Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County’s Senior Public Health Officer. And even though ticks in the Pacific Northwest don’t transmit disease as frequently as those in the eastern U.S., he told KLCC that about 40 people in Oregon, and two to five in Lane County, contract Lyme disease each year.

Lane County has two main types of ticks, both of which can transmit diseases. But Luedtke said less than 10% carry Lyme disease, and there are ways to prevent illness.

“The tick needs to be on your body for at least 24 hours before it is able to pass the bacteria into your bloodstream,” he said. “So every time you go out hiking, or whatever your outside activity is, come back and do a tick check on yourself and your child or pet.”

Luedtke said if a tick has started biting, it’s best to use tweezers on the whole body and pull it out firmly but slowly. If it’s removed early, you'll avoid infection.

Lane County collected about 240 ticks between April and June this year. Officials are waiting for data from the state lab on the percentage that carry tick-borne illnesses.

More information about ticks, including photos, symptoms of disease, and how to have a tick identified, is on the Oregon Health Authority website.
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Environment Dr. Patrick LuedtkeLane County Public HealthLyme DiseaseticksLane County
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
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