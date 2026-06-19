Lane County is seeing an uptick in ticks …. What might it mean?

Ticks have been moving north as the climate changes. That’s according to Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County’s Senior Public Health Officer. And even though ticks in the Pacific Northwest don’t transmit disease as frequently as those in the eastern U.S., he told KLCC that about 40 people in Oregon, and two to five in Lane County, contract Lyme disease each year.

Lane County has two main types of ticks, both of which can transmit diseases. But Luedtke said less than 10% carry Lyme disease, and there are ways to prevent illness.

“The tick needs to be on your body for at least 24 hours before it is able to pass the bacteria into your bloodstream,” he said. “So every time you go out hiking, or whatever your outside activity is, come back and do a tick check on yourself and your child or pet.”

Luedtke said if a tick has started biting, it’s best to use tweezers on the whole body and pull it out firmly but slowly. If it’s removed early, you'll avoid infection.

Lane County collected about 240 ticks between April and June this year. Officials are waiting for data from the state lab on the percentage that carry tick-borne illnesses.

More information about ticks, including photos, symptoms of disease, and how to have a tick identified, is on the Oregon Health Authority website.

