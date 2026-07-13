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More than a decade in the works, a new branch of Eugene’s Ridgeline Trail system is now open

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 13, 2026 at 7:27 AM PDT
An empty trailhead parking lot with a butte in the distance
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
The new South Eugene Meadows parking lot is across from the Ridgeline Trail lot on Willamette Street. As seen on July 10, 2026, signage and portable restrooms have not yet been added.

South Eugene Meadows Park is the first new section of the Ridgeline Trail since the Dillard Connector Trail opened in 2014. The 193-acre park is southwest of the existing Blanton Ridge trail, and connects to Willamette Street with a lollipop-shaped set of trails.

City of Eugene Parks Planning spokesperson Ryan Turner said crews began constructing trails last summer, and finished them this summer.

“All of the finishing touches like wayfinding signage and things like that aren't up yet, but we wanted to get the trail usable by the public as soon as we could,” Turner said. He noted, “I think the official grand opening probably won’t occur until late summer or early fall.”

Turner said a new parking lot on the west side of Willamette near 52nd Street, which will accommodate about 35 vehicles, is almost complete. He said the existing Ridgeline Trail lot on the east side of the street can handle about 12 cars.

Turner said the total cost for the trail and the parking lot was about $1.5 million. He said the nonprofit Eugene Parks Foundation contributed about $650,000, and the rest came from taxpayers through the city’s parks funding.

South Eugene Meadows Park is open to hikers and non-motorized, non-electric assist bicycles.

A trail winds through a wooded area.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
As seen on July 10, 2026, the gravel South Eugene Meadows trail quickly enters the a wooded area after heading west from Willamette Street.

Tags
Environment Ridgeline TrailSouth Eugene MeadowsCity of Eugene Parks and Open SpaceRyan TurnerSouth Willamette Street
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards