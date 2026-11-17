A Texas-based geothermal company has inked the world’s first commercial-scale superhot rock geothermal energy deal with Google. The tech giant will use the energy from Central Oregon’s Newberry Volcano to power three of its data centers in The Dalles.

Google has agreed to buy 50 megawatts of electricity from Quaise Energy’s Project Obsidian, the two companies told OPB Tuesday.

That energy, which would be enough to power 50,000 average households, will go to the data centers as early as 2030. The companies did not disclose the sale price.

The agreement comes at a time when power-hungry AI data center developments have increasingly strained the electrical grid. In some parts of the world, tech companies are doubling down on coal and other fossil fuels. But in Oregon, those companies need to acquire renewable energy sources to comply with state environmental regulations, increasing the urgency to identify new energy sources while reducing carbon emissions.

In March, Amazon bought the site of Oregon’s largest planned solar and energy storage project. And earlier this month, a Portland-based company opened a factory to build “nodes” to harness ocean wave energy to power data centers.

The geothermal superhot rock technology that Quaise has been racing to develop at its Project Obsidian site, on the southern flank of Newberry Volcano, provides a new renewable energy source.

“This is the beginning of humanity tapping into the largest source of energy. It happens to be clean energy on Earth, and it’s happening in Oregon,” Carlos Araque, president and CEO of Quaise, told OPB. “The world’s first is taking place in your Bend, Oregon.”

The deal to purchase power from Quaise is a signal that superhot rock technology is advancing, according to Lucia Tian, head of advanced energy technologies at Google.

Geothermal is a tiny share of power generated in the U.S., at just 0.1% of energy used in Oregon in 2024, according to the Oregon Department of Energy.

But the U.S. Energy Information Administration says there’s enormous potential to generate more.

“We think there’s a lot more to unlock there,” Tian said, calling the technology a “clean, firm” resource “that is incredibly valuable to the grid and it can generate a lot of jobs for the local communities.”

Race to the earth’s depths

Unlike wind or solar energy — which are only generated when the wind blows or the sun shines — geothermal provides continuous power the way burning natural gas does.

But historically, geothermal energy was limited primarily to areas with a natural reservoir of hot water or steam near the earth’s surface.

Brooke Herbert / OPB Quaise Energy at the Project Obsidian site on the southern flank of Newberry Volcano, in Oregon, on Aug. 27, 2026.

Quaise is one of at least 20 companies worldwide working to develop new ways to access the heat beneath our feet, and potentially to rock the renewable energy sector in ways that could reverberate across the world.

It’s racing against businesses including Mazama Energy, which is also generating superhot rock renewable power near Bend, and Fervo Energy, which says it could start selling round-the-clock geothermal energy from Utah later this year.

Officials with both Quaise and Mazama have said Newberry Volcano offers some of the best sites in the country to dig deep and develop new geothermal technologies. That’s because there’s magma flow close to the surface, which makes it easier to access higher temperatures required to generate geothermal power.

Take superhot rock: It’s a type of enhanced geothermal system in which you dig miles into the earth to reach temperatures of nearly 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you’ve reached those temperatures, cold water is injected to bring the heat back up and turn into steam. That steam then drives a turbine that generates electricity.

“Think of your neighborhood pizza oven shop, that’s as hot as it is. It’s like an oven,” Quaise’s Araque said. “That’s the heat source that we’re looking for. It makes for a supercharged version of geothermal energy that is able to produce electricity to power cities, states, and industry at large.”

At its Project Obsidian site, Quaise is also developing an easier and cheaper way to access these depths.

The company developed a millimeter wave drill technology that essentially vaporizes the rock without making contact. This technology could help geothermal development companies save money by avoiding the purchase of multiple drill heads that become dull or break due to sharp, hard rocks.

Brooke Herbert / OPB Senior Communications Manager Harry Kelso (left) and Senior Vice President of Resource Trenton Cladouhos (right) give a tour of Quaise Energy’s geothermal drilling at their Project Obsidian site on the southern flank of Newberry Volcano Aug. 27, 2026.

Early adopters

The partnership with Google is Quaise’s first commercial geothermal agreement.

It’s also a signal to other geothermal companies that there will be a market for this technology in the future.

As Quaise continues to drill deeper and access more heat, the company’s Central Oregon site will generate more energy, Araque said. He estimates Project Obsidian could generate about one gigawatt of energy, enough to power about one million homes, in the next decade.

“A gigawatt is too much power to be serving only one kind of customer, and we will be serving all kinds of customers,” he said. “A data center just happens to be the first mover, the fastest mover that is able to take that risk.”

That risk includes higher costs, Google’s Tian said.

“The hope is that we drive these technologies down that cost curve and make them cheap and affordable and available to everyone in the long term,” she said.

Transmission needed

Quaise will need to build a 10-mile transmission line from its Newberry Volcano site to the nearest power substation in La Pine. From there, the energy will make its way up the electrical grid to The Dalles.

The Pacific Northwest is already facing a transmission shortage and is already struggling to build new lines. The federal entity that owns about 75% of the transmission in the region and is charged with adding more has only built one mile between 2020 and 2025.

Araque is hopeful geothermal energy can advance efforts to build more transmission across the state and the region more quickly.

“I think the generation potential of these sites will create a very real conversation about the need to build gigawatt-scale transmission lines to take the power from there into the larger backbone of the grid,” he said

Overall, Araque said the Newberry basin could produce 10 gigawatts of renewable energy. That’s almost enough to fill the forecasted energy gap for the Northwest region, which federal power planners estimated will be about 11 gigawatts by 2032.

“This planet is energy abundant, and we haven’t started to access the most abundant source of energy just yet, but this is starting now, and this is starting in Oregon,” Araque said.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

