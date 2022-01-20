© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

Early Childhood Learning sites throughout Lane County to receive COVID-19 test kits

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM PST
early learning classroom.jpg
Upsplash
/
As Omicron tears through communities, Lane County will begin distributing COVID-19 test kits to Early Childhood Learning and childcare sites.

Lane County Public Health is poised to receive a shipment of 40,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits. Spokesperson Jason Davis said they’ve identified where the tests will have the most impact.

“Early Childhood Learning and childcare really are being hit hard by Omicron, both in the way of sick kiddos but also with staffing and staffing shortages due to folks being out because of COVID and because of quarantine.”

Davis said test kit distribution should begin in the coming days. He added that Early Childhood Learning sites were not included in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 tests that went to schools.

CDC Covid-19-Rapid-Antigen.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
Lane County Public Health will distribute 40,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to organizations providing early childhood learning and childcare.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division has released updated isolation and quarantine guidance for early learning sites. Any child or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should now quarantine for 10 days.

Anyone not up to date with COVID vaccinations and exposed to a positive case should quarantine for 10 days. For more information: https://oregonearlylearning.com/child-care-updates.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
