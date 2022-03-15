The bright side of life: OSU project to share pandemic coping strategies

Two years into the pandemic, an Oregon State University psychology professor is inviting college students and faculty to reflect and record how they’ve coped. Whether it’s getting into photography or learning how to bake bread, the project is about sharing optimism.

The Bright Side Project will reveal what has made people happy over this stressful time. OSU’s Regan Gurung explains the simple reason why.

“One of the best factors that you can have as a trade is optimism," he said. "And what numerous scientific studies have shown is that individuals who are higher on this creative optimism tend to be more successful with coping.”

Gurung wants folks in higher education to share what’s worked for them. Responses can be in any form—essay, flow charts, music, even memes.

There is explicitly no deadline for this project. Gurung said, “having too much to do” is a stressor and this project shouldn’t add to that. When you’re ready, he said submissions can be made on the Bright Side Project page.

The Bright Side Project is a follow up to OSU’s highly successful, 2020 online course called Punch Through the Pandemic, which offered lessons about the psychological effects of stress and ways to counter it. The course reached nearly 3,700 people in 2020.

Every guest expert who spoke to the Punch Through Pandemics course will also be invited to add their reflection to the Bright Side Project, Gurung said, offering analysis alongside the personal anecdotes.

To get going on a Bright Side submission, organizers offer four prompts-- splitting the pandemic into sections: “The Pivot,” when classes first went online in March 2020; “Going Remote,” for the 2020-21 academic year; “The Return,” when many classes resumed in person in fall 2021; and “Now,” when there are signs of improvement mixed with ongoing uncertainty as the pandemic continues.

Responses can cover any or all of the prompts, and there is no word limit. Organizers will review the entries as they come in and upload them to a project website, where the material will be arranged by the four time periods for everyone to view.

Eventually, Gurung hopes entries may be organized into a book, with any proceeds being donated to supporting OSU mental health resources.

Regan Gurung is Associate Vice Provost and the Executive Director of OSU’s Center for Teaching and Learning and a professor of psychology.

If you are a college student or instructor anywhere in the world and want to contribute to the Bright Side Project, here are some prompts and how to make a submission:

The Pivot: Think about the start of the pandemic (March, 2020). What were your thoughts back then when college first went online? What were your experiences Spring 2020? How did you adapt? What helped you make it through that term? SUBMIT HERE

Going Remote: Think about the 2020-21 academic year when all classes were offered remotely over zoom. What were your experiences learning that year? How did you adapt? What helped you make it through that year? SUBMIT HERE

The Return: In Fall 2021 we returned to campus. What was it like for you that Fall? What were highlights of the term? What did you not expect? What were your challenges and what helped you? SUBMIT HERE

Now: There is still uncertainty. There are signs of improvement. How do you feel about this? What skills have you gained and what have you learned about yourself that you will carry with you moving forward? SUBMIT HERE

Submission Deadline: NONE (who needs another deadline). Entries will be reviewed as they come in. QUESTIONS? Email: Regan.Gurung@oregonstate.edu