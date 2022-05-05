© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Lane County Public Health thanks community for self-reporting positive COVID results

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM PDT
at home test.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
If you take an at-home COVID-19 antigen tests and the result is positive, your Public Health authority wants to know. Reporting is private and easy. Officials say new case reporting helps track transmission rates and the arrival of new variants.

Lane County Public Health has seen a recent uptick in self reporting of positive COVID test results.

Spokesperson Jason Davis thanked the community for taking the initiative and said it’s vital that residents report cases so that public health can better understand how the disease is spreading and compare transmission rates from month to month.

“It’s important for folks to know that we are actively monitoring for new variants through our sequencing,” he said. “That work continues and we will make sure to notify the community should we see any new variants pop up in Lane County.”

OHSU launched an in-house COVID-19 testing lab in March 2020, and has since expanded it.
Oregon Health & Science University
/
Labs report positive PCR COVID test results to the state health authority. Public Health departments rely on people testing positive at home to self-report.

Davis noted they’re seeing reporting of 20 to 30 year-olds primarily from PCR lab results-- while other age groups are more often reporting positive at-home antigen test results.

Lane County Public Health has seen a recent uptick in self reporting of positive COVID test results.

Spokesperson Jason Davis said it’s vital that residents report cases so that public health can better understand how the disease is spreading and compare transmission rates from month to month.

“It’s important for folks to know that we are actively monitoring for new variants through our sequencing,” he said. “That work continues and we will make sure to notify the community should we see any new variants pop up in Lane County.”

Davis noted they’re seeing reporting of 20 to 30 year-olds primarily from PCR lab results-- while other age groups are more often reporting positive at-home antigen test results.

Lane County Public Health, University of Oregon and numerous community sites offer free testing, check for more information here.

If you recently tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test, please fill out the “Reporting a Positive Home COVID-19 Test” online form.

By reporting your positive result, Lane County Public Health will provide you with a Letter and connect you with wraparound services. For a list of the services that are available to the community, please review our “Quarantine & Isolation Resources” document.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert