Lane County Public Health thanks community for self-reporting positive COVID results

Lane County Public Health has seen a recent uptick in self reporting of positive COVID test results.

Spokesperson Jason Davis thanked the community for taking the initiative and said it’s vital that residents report cases so that public health can better understand how the disease is spreading and compare transmission rates from month to month.

“It’s important for folks to know that we are actively monitoring for new variants through our sequencing,” he said. “That work continues and we will make sure to notify the community should we see any new variants pop up in Lane County.”

Oregon Health & Science University / Labs report positive PCR COVID test results to the state health authority. Public Health departments rely on people testing positive at home to self-report.

Davis noted they’re seeing reporting of 20 to 30 year-olds primarily from PCR lab results-- while other age groups are more often reporting positive at-home antigen test results.

Lane County Public Health, University of Oregon and numerous community sites offer free testing, check for more information here.

If you recently tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test, please fill out the “Reporting a Positive Home COVID-19 Test” online form.

By reporting your positive result, Lane County Public Health will provide you with a Letter and connect you with wraparound services. For a list of the services that are available to the community, please review our “Quarantine & Isolation Resources” document.