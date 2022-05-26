© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

When considering readiness for mass trauma events, regional blood supply is crucial

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:26 AM PDT
WEBemergency room Free Human Image on Unsplash.jpg
Free Human Image
/
Unsplash
"It is the blood on the shelf that saves lives," says Mark Smith of Bloodworks Northwest. The region's blood bank is currently experiencing an emergency shortage of Type O blood and platelets.

Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has left the nation grief stricken. And communities everywhere are assessing their readiness for multiple injury and mass transfusion events.

Mark Smith is with Bloodworks Northwest. The bank provides blood to all the hospitals in Lane County and 95-percent of the hospital systems within the Pacific Northwest. He said the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, highlights the importance of always having blood available, the moment it is needed.

platelets emergency.JPG
Bloodworks Northwest
Type O blood and platelets supplies at Bloodworks Northwest hover at near 1 to days worth, officials say.

“Because it’s the blood that’s on the shelf that saves the lives,” Smith said. “Not the blood that is going to be collected days or weeks after the tragedy.”

Smith said right now, the regional blood bank faces an emergency shortage of blood and platelets--making response to a traumatic mass need event questionable. He says one tangible way to help is to donate blood.

To give blood, schedule a local appointment at bloodworksnw.org or 800-398-7888. Same day appointments are available.

Gal gives blood square.JPG
Bloodworks Northwest
Giving blood helps ensure the regional bank will have the needed blood supply following multiple injury or mass transfusion events like mass shootings.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
