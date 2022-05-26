When considering readiness for mass trauma events, regional blood supply is crucial

Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has left the nation grief stricken. And communities everywhere are assessing their readiness for multiple injury and mass transfusion events.

Mark Smith is with Bloodworks Northwest. The bank provides blood to all the hospitals in Lane County and 95-percent of the hospital systems within the Pacific Northwest. He said the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, highlights the importance of always having blood available, the moment it is needed.

Bloodworks Northwest Type O blood and platelets supplies at Bloodworks Northwest hover at near 1 to days worth, officials say.

“Because it’s the blood that’s on the shelf that saves the lives,” Smith said. “Not the blood that is going to be collected days or weeks after the tragedy.”

Smith said right now, the regional blood bank faces an emergency shortage of blood and platelets--making response to a traumatic mass need event questionable. He says one tangible way to help is to donate blood.

To give blood, schedule a local appointment at bloodworksnw.org or 800-398-7888. Same day appointments are available.