Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam

Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam.

It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state.

Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the pandemic led to large numbers of social workers exiting the workforce, and he said that was combined with a spike in demand for their services.

“It really was kind of a perfect storm and this was an attempt to kind of rebuild and retool,” said Heider.

The test costs either $230 or $260 depending on the type of certification. The fee waiver is in place until Feb. 19, 2024.

"The fee was a barrier to some people," said Heider. "We want to make sure that we have a workforce that looks and sounds like the people they serve, and this is part of that process."