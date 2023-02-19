© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

Lane County children are well vaccinated against preventable diseases, statistically speaking

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 19, 2023 at 5:57 AM PST
girl gets vax.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Once a student or child's vaccinations are up to date, they may return to school or childcare.

February 15 was School Exclusion Day for Oregon children —the deadline to be up to date on all required vaccines or else be barred from their school or childcare facility. KLCC checked in on how Lane County students fared.

Assisting public and private K-12 schools, pre-schools, Head Start and day care facilities, Lane County Public Health officials culled through the immunization records of nearly 50,000 students and children. Of them, 1,621 kids were not up to date. Notice letters were sent, giving parents time to get their student vaccinated by Exclusion Day.

But not all of them did.

“250 students were excluded.” Nicole Sticka heads Lane County’s Communicable Disease Unit. She agreed that statistically, 250 out of 50,000 sounds like success—but Sticka prefers a very different number of unvaccinated children.

nicole sticka working.jpg
Lane County Public Health
Nicole Sticka is a registered nurse who leads Lane County’s Communicable Disease Unit. She and her team continue to gather data on student/child required vaccination rates as well as immunization exemptions, both medical and non-medical.

“Zero would be the best number,” she said. “You know-- what we have vaccines for is to protect them and our community from diseases that can cause a lot of unnecessary harm to a child.”

Sticka said once a student’s vaccinations are up to date, they may return to school or daycare.

Immunizations required between age 2 months and starting pre-Kindergarten

DTaPPolioVaricellaMMRHepatitis BHepatitis AHib
2 - 3 month1111
4 - 5 months2222
6 - 14 months3222
15 months32122
18 months431131-23-4
18 months - Pre-Kindergarten4311323-4

Immunizations required for Kindergarten through 12th Grade

DTaPPolioVaricellaMMRHepatitis BHepatitis AHibTdap
K or Grades 1 - 6541232
Grades 7 - 125412321
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
