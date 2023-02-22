© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

OHA reports Influenza vaccination rate for health care workers is way down and worrisome

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM PST
nurse_hands.jpg
Oregon Nurses Association
/
Oregon Nurses Association
All eligible health care workers are encouraged to get a flu shot. It's not too late, health officials say. Influenza vaccination rates among these workers have decreased by 26% between the last two recent flu seasons.

Between the last two flu seasons, the Influenza vaccination rate for Oregon health care workers has dropped 26-percent. This has state officials worried for vulnerable patients in hospitals and other medical settings.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there was a steady increase in flu vaccinations among health workers from 2016 until 2020.

Public Health officials suggest that’s when COVID-19 concerns took precedence. And during the pandemic, flu activity was quiet.

But now, flu is back to pre-pandemic levels of circulation and Oregon is seeing a late-season increase in Influenza B activity. All eligible health care workers are encouraged to get the flu shot.

OHA reports dialysis facility workers had the most dramatic decline in flu vaccination rates. Employees at ambulatory surgery centers had the highest rates of immunization against Influenza.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert