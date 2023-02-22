OHA reports Influenza vaccination rate for health care workers is way down and worrisome

Between the last two flu seasons, the Influenza vaccination rate for Oregon health care workers has dropped 26-percent. This has state officials worried for vulnerable patients in hospitals and other medical settings.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there was a steady increase in flu vaccinations among health workers from 2016 until 2020.

Public Health officials suggest that’s when COVID-19 concerns took precedence. And during the pandemic, flu activity was quiet.

But now, flu is back to pre-pandemic levels of circulation and Oregon is seeing a late-season increase in Influenza B activity. All eligible health care workers are encouraged to get the flu shot.

OHA reports dialysis facility workers had the most dramatic decline in flu vaccination rates. Employees at ambulatory surgery centers had the highest rates of immunization against Influenza.

