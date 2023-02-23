Syphilis is back and spreading at an alarming rate in Lane County, nationwide

Public Health officials say syphilis is on the rise in Lane County. Cases of the sexually transmitted disease more than doubled from 2021 to 2022—from 164 to 329 cases. And preliminary data indicates infections continue to spread, primarily in unhoused populations. The rise in syphilis cases in the county mirrors what's happening around the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nicole Sticka is Nurse Supervisor in the Communicable Disease Unit for Lane County. She said there has also been a troubling increase in another form of the disease.

“Congenital syphilis is a syphilis that has been transmitted to an infant during pregnancy,” she said. “So, a baby that has been born with syphilis.”

The disease can cause bone deformities, deafness and blindness in newborns. Congenital syphilis can be prevented if the mother is treated before giving birth. The rise in cases of syphilis in the county mirrors what's happening around the country, Sticka said.

Syphilis can be difficult to spot but starts with a sore on the mouth or genitals. The infection is spread through unprotected sex. Sticka said treatment for syphilis takes only a couple shots of antibiotic.

“Many people think of syphilis as an “ancient disease,” she said. “It’s often a surprise to hear that syphilis is present now and spreading in communities in Lane County, around Oregon and across the country.”

In a syphilis Fact Sheet produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, information is provided to help people know their risks and prevent syphilis.

The only way to completely avoid STDs is to not have vaginal, anal, or oral sex. If you are sexually active, you can do the following things to lower your chances of getting syphilis:



Being in a long-term mutually monogamous relationship with a partner who has been tested and does not have syphilis.

Using condoms the right way every time you have sex.

Condoms prevent the spread of syphilis by preventing contact with a sore. Sometimes sores occur in areas not covered by a condom. Contact with these sores can still transmit syphilis.

