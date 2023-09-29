© 2023 KLCC

Updated COVID vaccine: What to know about who should get the newest booster and how to get one

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT
A woman gets a vaccination in a clinic.
National Institutes of Health
A single dose of the new COVID vaccine is all that is needed to be up to date, regardless of previous vaccination status and even if you have never had the shot before.

With infections from COVID-19 still on the rise in Oregon and across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the newly updated COVID vaccine.

Doses are now available at clinics, hospitals and retail pharmacies throughout the state. With limited supplies, appointments are usually required. Vaccinefinder.com is one way to find a provider near you.

COVID vaccines are no longer free from the federal government however the Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to cover COVID vaccines without cost sharing.

Health officials said a single dose is all that is needed to be up to date, regardless of previous vaccination status and even if you have never had the shot before.

The new COVID vaccine booster can be given at least two months after your last dose. If you’ve recently had COVID, there is no longer a 3-month wait after infection to get the updated vaccine.

The Vaccines for Children program provides the COVID vaccine free to uninsured children. The Bridge Access Program | CDC makes COVID vaccines available to uninsured and underinsured adults.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
