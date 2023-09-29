Updated COVID vaccine: What to know about who should get the newest booster and how to get one

With infections from COVID-19 still on the rise in Oregon and across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the newly updated COVID vaccine.

Doses are now available at clinics, hospitals and retail pharmacies throughout the state. With limited supplies, appointments are usually required. Vaccinefinder.com is one way to find a provider near you.

COVID vaccines are no longer free from the federal government however the Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to cover COVID vaccines without cost sharing.

Health officials said a single dose is all that is needed to be up to date, regardless of previous vaccination status and even if you have never had the shot before.

The new COVID vaccine booster can be given at least two months after your last dose. If you’ve recently had COVID, there is no longer a 3-month wait after infection to get the updated vaccine.

The Vaccines for Children program provides the COVID vaccine free to uninsured children. The Bridge Access Program | CDC makes COVID vaccines available to uninsured and underinsured adults.

