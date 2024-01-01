© 2024 KLCC

Asante helping police investigate allegations of deadly infections caused by opioid misuse

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published January 1, 2024 at 5:58 PM PST

According to multiple media reports over the weekend, a number of fatalities may have originated at the Asante hospital in Medford. They describe infections that patients acquired when a nurse replaced the opioid painkiller fentanyl with tap water that was administered to patients at the hospital.

According to the Rogue Valley Times, residents of Grants Pass and Klamath Falls were recently notified that deaths of their family members over the last year and a half were the result of infections they acquired during stays at Asante after a nurse replaced fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.

A spokesperson from Asante declined to comment, but provided the following statement: “We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working closely with them.”

Medford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating the reports. Kirkpatrick did not provide additional information, including details about potential fatalities caused by hospital infections.
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is a radio producer and writer. A native of the Pacific Northwest, his work has appeared on public radio stations and in magazines along the West Coast. He received his Bachelor's Degree in geography from the University of Washington and a Master's in Journalism from UC Berkeley. Besides working at KUER, he enjoys being outside in just about every way possible.
