Advisory warns of unsafe fecal bacteria at Nye Beach

The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday issued a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Nye Beach in Newport.

OHA says people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.

Children, elderly and people with compromised immune systems should be extra careful as they are more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.

The advisory cautions against wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean.

For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).