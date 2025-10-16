Oregon Health Authority to allow Trillium to take over serving Lane County PacificSource members

The Oregon Health Authority says insurer Trillium will take over 90,000 low-income patients served by PacificSource in Lane County.

Springfield-based PacificSource announced last month it would not renew Lane County’s Medicaid contract, citing financial losses and low rates.

In Oregon, private companies contract with OHA to provide Medicaid to low-income people. Companies that provide that service are called Coordinated Care Organizations, or CCOs.

OHA Policy and Programs Director Dave Baden said the agency is negotiating with PacificSource to extend its contract to February, when it hopes Trillium will take over.

“The most important thing is, we’re trying to build in as much time for as smooth a transition as possible,” Baden said.

Baden said Trillium, which serves around 30,000 Lane County residents now, has assured the agency it will expand its provider network to care for additional patients.

“We obviously want to see as robust a network as possible and really encourage all providers to try to be in the Oregon Health Plan and serve Medicaid members,” Baden said. “Ultimately, those decisions are business decisions between Trillium and the contracted providers.”

According to PacificSource’s transition plan, which KLCC obtained through a public records request, the insurer will prioritize support and coordination for people with high-risk conditions, like cancer or pregnancy. PacificSource also said it will provide care plan information to its successor, as well as a list of primary care providers.

In that plan, which is still under review by OHA and was written before Trillium was chosen, PacificSource said it would also lay off workers in anticipation of losing Lane County Medicaid revenue.

Before the announcement, KLCC reached out to PacificSource to ask about the layoffs and other details about its transition plans.

It sent the following statement in response: “PacificSource remains in conversation with OHA to determine the best path forward for the Oregonians we serve.”

Before the announcement, KLCC also reached out to Trillium to ask about their efforts to expand their provider network, but has not yet received a response.

Baden said in the meantime, Lane County PacificSource members should continue any treatments, or appointments, and the two insurers will transition them through changes in the new year.