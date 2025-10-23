It’s avian influenza season again. Here’s how to be prepared

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, increase in mid-October, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Wild birds, especially migrating ducks and geese, transmit the disease, and may not appear sick.

“Really, all of the recommendations boil down to the simple fact of keeping domestic poultry away from wild waterfowl,” said State Veterinarian Ryan Scholz.

Indirect contact is also a concern.

“We’ve had a couple of cases in the past of duck or goose hunters,” Scholz told KLCC, “where they've gone hunting, cleaned the birds they harvested, and then rinsed the patio off into their chicken coop, and that infected their chickens.”

After walking in a park where there may be droppings from wild ducks or geese, Scholz said, be sure to clean your shoes, and wear different shoes or boots to work with your chickens.

Other best practices for bird owners include not sharing equipment or supplies with others, and keeping yourself and the coop well sanitized.

Scholz said five Oregon flocks have been affected so far this fall, including one in Deschutes County. Those backyard birds were quarantined and then humanely euthanized.

He said any domestic bird illnesses should be reported to the ODA right away. Symptoms of HPAI and reporting instructions are on the department's website. To report the death of wild birds, contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 1-866-968-2600.

As long as meat or egg products are cooked, said Scholz, HPAI isn’t a risk to people.

