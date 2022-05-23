Eugene City Council is close to a vote on middle housing code amendments

The Eugene City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on Middle Housing code amendments . Meanwhile, the council is still taking public input which they’ll do at their regular meeting Monday.

The city council made some changes to an ordinance that was crafted with public involvement over two years. It allows for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters on lots currently zoned for single family homes. It’s meant to enact a new state law that requires cities to provide more housing choices for Oregonians.

The council decided to reduce the maximum allowable building height from 35 to 30 feet and to remove a parking incentive for small dwelling units. They also changed the parking incentive for proximity to transit. The council still hasn't decided whether to change the maximum lot coverage for middle housing.

That discussion and a likely vote on the ordinance is set for Tuesday at 5:30.

Monday’s city council meeting will have in person and remote public comment. It starts at 7:30. https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/89620000977

People can also share comments online: https://engage.eugene-or.gov/middle-housing

