Ashland opens overnight sleeping area for houseless residents

The City of Ashland is opening a campground for houseless individuals. Opening it will allow Ashland police to enforce a previously paused camping ban.

The city-owned sleeping area will be open from 7 p.m. till 7:30 a.m.

Ashland has a ban on camping in public places, like parks. But, a recent court ruling and state law meant it was unenforceable unless the city could provide a designated place for people to sleep.

Opening a campground will allow the city to enforce a ban on camping in other parks and plazas.

“Basically what we’re doing is we’re getting back to where we were a couple of years ago,” said Police Chief Tighe O’Meara “Where if you’re a chronic camping offender, you’re going to start getting citations.”

City staff have been working on a campground plan for months. During that time, a group of homeless protesters have been pitching tents at places including Triangle Park and in front of the downtown fire station.

The new sleeping area, located on a small lawn area behind the police station and city council chambers, will only be open overnight; guests will need to pack up before 7:30 a.m. every morning.

Guests will also need to follow a list of rules, including those related to space allowances and managing pets. Campers will not be able to have visitors or weapons, and cooking, campfires, illicit or recreational drugs and alcohol will be prohibited.

According to a city announcement, police will monitor the sleeping site with drive-by patrols in the evening. If guests don’t follow the rules, they’ll be expelled from the site, and can appeal to city management.

The city added it will use the next two weeks to inform Ashland’s

houseless community about the sleeping site before enforcing its camping ban.

Unlike other urban campgrounds, like one managed by Rogue Retreat in Medford, resources to find permanent housing won’t be

immediately available. O’Meara said when police interact with houseless residents, they should be referring them to outside organizations that provide assistance for addiction and housing.

Copyright 2023 Jefferson Public Radio