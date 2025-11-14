© 2025 KLCC

Egan Warming Centers hopes not to be knocked cold by severe funding cut

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:41 PM PST
A van is parked outside a building called "The Zone"
St. Vincent de Paul
"The Zone" is a new Egan Warming Center site on Highway 99. St. Vincent de Paul purchased and renovated the former retail location.

As nights get longer and the temperature falls, Nov. 15 marks the official start of the season for Eugene’s Egan Warming Centers.

But this winter, the emergency shelter program was dealt a blow, said St. Vincent de Paul spokesperson Joel Gorthy.

“Across the board, funding coming from the federal government down through state and county budgets, there's an emphasis on reducing shelter beds, unfortunately,” Gorthy told KLCC. “So, St. Vincent de Paul is seeing a 50% reduction in funding for Egan, specifically.”

Gorthy said that translates to a loss of staff, as well as dedicated locations for the program. But he said St. Vinnie’s, which operates the program, remains committed to providing a warm place to sleep for hundreds of unsheltered people during below-freezing nights.

The Lane Events Center will be the primary site if it’s available. Egan also has one dedicated location in Eugene, at 530 Highway 99 N, just north of the nonprofit’s Eugene Service Station, and a temporary shelter in Springfield, at the corner of Mohawk and Centennial Boulevards, for use when needed. The youth site, at the First United Methodist Church in Eugene, will also remain available.

Gorthy said Egan Warming Centers need donations of money and warm clothing, as well as volunteers for the season.

Housing & Homelessness Egan Warming Centers St. Vincent de Paul warming shelters Eugene
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
