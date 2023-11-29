Two popular coastal campgrounds extend their closure dates

Two large Oregon coastal campgrounds have extended their closure schedules. Bullards Beach, which is north of Bandon, and Beverly Beach, which is north of Newport, will be closed longer than expected because of construction delays.

All facilities at Beverly Beach campground will remain closed through July 1, while upgrades are made to power and water infrastructure.

Parks spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said crews will dig to expose water lines and, “they’re also going to underground the electricity which was overhead. Which, as you can imagine, as there’s storms at the coast, wind has been known to happen, and power outages are frequent. So now having those underground will be really nice for the park, especially during those stormy winter months.”

Knowlton said the work at Beverly Beach is funded through the 2021 Oregon GO bond.

Bullards Beach has shifted the next phase of its sewer line work to early next year, and is open now through Jan. 1. The campground will then close until May 22. The day-use areas, horse camp, lighthouse and boat ramp will remain open.

Knowlton said because the announcements were made far enough in advance, very few reservations were affected. Those who had made reservations during the closure periods are being notified and will get full refunds.

