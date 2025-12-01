Nonprofit using service dogs to curb veteran suicides celebrates 300th pairing

The bouts of depression started small for Mario David Stephen Graham-Tutt. At first, they dwelled a couple days — but came to last for weeks or months.

Combined with post-traumatic stress disorder from his nine deployments for the U.S. Navy, Graham-Tutt said he found himself a couple years ago contemplating ending his life.

“I started telling people, reaching out to people I hadn’t talked to, and telling them I loved them. Blah, blah blah,” he said. “All of these things because I was literally planning to end it.”

As he recounted those dark moments on a Friday afternoon in November, a three-year-old Black labrador retriever named Kayden clung to his legs.

Graham-Tutt and Kayden were connected through Northwest Battle Buddies. Founded in Vancouver, Washington, in 2012, the organization aims to curb high suicide rates among military veterans by pairing them with trained service dogs. The dogs’ training is tailored to the specific needs of the person they’re working with, but they are all taught to disrupt panic attacks and help veterans feel safer in crowds and other stressful situations.

Graham-Tutt credits Kayden and the organization for saving his life.

The nonprofit recently celebrated its 300th graduation. Founder and CEO Shannon Walker said she was proud but highlighted the veterans’ journey to graduate.

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Drake the Dog in Vancouver, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2025.

“They earn these dogs,” Walker said. “They’re literally fighting for their lives.”

About 22 veterans per day die by suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Walker, a professional dog trainer by trade, formed Northwest Battle Buddies upon learning how impactful dogs can be for struggling veterans.

The service dogs spend five months in training before even meeting their new owner, Walker said. Their heightened senses of smell and chemical detection make them ideal for spotting seizures, panic attacks and even low blood pressure for diabetics.

The veterans also undergo five weeks of training prior to graduation.

“We teach the veteran how to interact with the dog to reinforce the behavior,” Walker said. “It’s like on-the-job training for the dog and the veteran.”

Graham-Tutt didn’t seek out the nonprofit at first. The nonprofit had done a presentation at his work and he took their business card. Months later, in the grips of a depressive episode, he said he tore apart his house to find the card.

“I had lost so much of my identity and who I was while I was going through my depression, my PTSD flareups,” he said.

Graham-Tutt volunteers for the nonprofit now, he said. He credited it and his dog with getting his life back on track.

“I love this organization, so I’m going to continue to give until I can’t anymore,” Graham-Tutt said.

Note: If you’re a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. There are several ways to reach responders, and you don’t need to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to access them. You can dial 988, then press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

In general, if you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.