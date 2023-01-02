© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Allison Frost
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM PST
In January 2023, workers and businesses will start contributing to Paid Leave Oregon. The program will later fund up to 12 weeks of paid time off for workers recovering from serious illness or bonding with a new child.

Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun.

Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year.

Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave.

Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off.

On Tuesday, Jan.3, Think Out Loud welcomes Karen Humelbaugh, the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department. She'll explain the details of the program.

You can hear OPB's Think Out Loud weekdays at noon on KLCC.

Allison Frost