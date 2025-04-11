16 Images
KLCC Insect Walk on May 7, 2026 at Mount Pisgah Arboretum
Oak Treehoppers.JPG
A group of Oak Treehoppers at Mount Pisgah Arboretum (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Karen Richards)
KLCC Insect Walk group
Several of the insect walk participants pause for a photo along the trail. (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
01 Group at White Oak Pavilion.jpg
Group at White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah Arboretum (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
00 A Nomada bee.JPG
A Nomada bee at Mount Pisgah Arboretum (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Karen Richards)
00 Douglas Fir Glowworm 2.JPG
Douglas Fir Glowworm (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Karen Richards)
KLCC Insect Walk group.jpg
The group searches for insects at the White Oak Pavilion (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
KLCC Insect Walk spotting insects.jpg
The group searches for insects at the White Oak Pavilion (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
00 Douglas Fir Glowworm 1.JPG
The Douglas Fir Glowworm was a highlight of the insect walk. (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Karen Richards)
04 Identifying a soldier beetle.jpg
Karen Richards helps identify a Soldier Beetle. (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
06 Spotted mating insects.jpg
The group searches for insects at the White Oak Pavilion (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
07 the insect net is fun.jpg
An insect net is a fun accessory on an Insect Walk (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
08 Photography in action.jpg
Karen photographs an insect on a guest's hand (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
09 Looking at the insects from the net.jpg
Looking at insects in the net (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
11 Photographing a tick.jpg
Karen photographs a tick (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
13 spotting the douglas fir glow-worm.jpg
Spotting the Douglas Fir Glowworm was a highlight of the walk (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026)
12 a ladybug.jpg
The ladybugs were out in abundance (KLCC Insect Walk, May 7, 2026) (Brooke Bumgardner)
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