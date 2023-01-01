KLCC wins five regional Murrow Awards
KLCC is pleased to announce it has been recognized with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA).
“I’m proud of our news team for their hard work and dedication to telling the stories of our region,” said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman. “These awards highlight the commitment our reporters and anchors have for keeping our audience informed.”
For the fifth consecutive year, KLCC was recognized for Overall Excellence in the Small Market Radio Division for Region 1, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. The winning entry included a newscast by Love Cross, a segment from a show hosted by Michael Dunne, and reporting by Brian Bull, Chris Lehman, Tiffany Eckert, and Nathan Wilk.
The individual honors included “Investigative Reporting” for reporter Brian Bull’s coverage of the ongoing troubles of Eugene’s shuttered J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility and “Breaking News Coverage” for Bull’s reports in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Eugene concert venue. Bull also received the award for Excellence in Writing.
In addition, a newscast hosted by KLCC’s Love Cross was the winner in the “Newscast” category. The broadcast included contributions from Chris Lehman and Nathan Wilk.
“Every day, our team starts with the question, ‘what do Oregonians need to know today?’” observed General Manager Jim Rondeau. “By cultivating sources, examining records and reporting from the scene, our journalists bring new insights to the public square every day. We’re very proud of what their persistence and dedication has accomplished…and grateful for the public media contributors who make this vital work possible.”
Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.
