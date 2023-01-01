KLCC wins three first-place awards in national competition

KLCC’s news team has won three awards in a national journalism competition.

The Public Media Journalists Association honors the work of reporters and editors at public media outlets nationwide. The organization honored KLCC with the following awards in its 2023 contest:

Continuing Coverage, Division C, First Place

This award was given for Chris Lehman’s ongoing coverage of Oregon’s 4th Congressional district race, which featured no incumbent for the first time in more than three decades.

Investigative Reporting, Division C, First Place

This award was given for Brian Bull’s report on the aftermath of the closure of J.X. Baxter’s wood products plant in Eugene.

Spot News, Division C, First Place

This award was given for Brian Bull’s report on a protest outside of a drag queen event in Eugene.

“Once again, KLCC’s coverage of local news is being recognized and honored by organizations far and wide,” said KLCC general manager Jim Rondeau. “I’m proud of our news team for their continued dedication to keeping Oregonians informed.”

Brian Bull was also recognized recently by the Native American Journalists Association. Bull won third place in the “Excellence in Beat Reporting” category in the Radio/Podcast division for his story on the Coquille Tribe’s efforts to restore Chinook salmon numbers. And he received an honorable mention in “Excellence in Feature Reporting” category for his story on the Siletz tribe’s celebration of 45 years of regaining federal recognition.