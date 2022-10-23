Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch

About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.

Brian Bull / KLCC A protester confronts a couple activists, including one dressed as a Handmaid from Margaret Atwood's novel, "The Handmaid's Tale" which is set in a dystopian future where women are property and religious extremism is the norm.

The group was met with about 200 counter-protesters. While the smaller bunch recited Bible verses and described the event as “grooming”, the larger one chanted and asserted LGBTQ+ rights.

Inside, the storytime event went as scheduled to a sold-out house. The featured performer, child drag star Vannelope Macpherson Dupont, read a kid’s book, “No, David.”

Eugene Police and security staff helped keep the pub safe from the clash outside which was often heated and angry.

“Jesus Christ died on the cross for you, but you choose your evil deeds!” yelled one man through a bullhorn, as others behind him followed with passionate “amens.”

Counterprotesters retorted “We’re protecting our kids from you, we’re protecting our kids from you!” among other chants.

Emma Scott Lavin -who performs drag under the stage name, We Are Belov3d – talked to some protesters at length, calmly. Lavin told KLCC afterwards that there’s much divisiveness to overcome between the sides.

“We have a choice between being right, and being connected. Right now I see a lot of people choosing being right, and that isn’t going to lead to a good future for our society.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Partners Kyle Kurzet (left) and Alanna Giardinelli (right) say if they have to, they'll come back to defend drag queen story time again at the pub. But both would like the mood to feel lighter and safer, after seeing some people with AR-15s.

One woman – who would only identify herself as Julie “from east Multnomah County” – seemed to appreciate her exchange with Lavin, but also asserted the Drag Queen Story Time event made her uncomfortable. She said it seemed exploitative and inappropriate, and added that she isn’t comfortable with young beauty pageants either.

Other protesters were less eloquent. Many accused the organizers of enabling pedophilia and suggested Vannelope (called “V” for short) had been forced to perform in an alcohol-fueled venue for adults, an accusation the staff at Old Nick’s Pub call false and inaccurate.

One protester punched Luke Richter, a member of Central Oregon Peacekeepers who had come from Bend to keep things from escalating. Richter acknowledged the unidentified man – wearing a Sheldon High School hoodie – had hit him, but said his role was to keep the peace “and make sure everyone goes home.”

Counterprotesters Alanna Giardinelli and Kyle Kurzet said some people were brandishing AR-15s.

“I’m sad to see the opposition and how violent they are. What they need to say is fine, but scaring everyone and bringing guns, I just don’t think that’s necessary, it just doesn’t seem worth it,” said Giardinelli.

“If this happens again, we’ll show up again,” added Kurzet. “We support the community, we support art.”

“And hopefully have more fun next time,” joked Giardinelli. “Bring some sound, music…and make it more of a party? Maybe we can get them to join us, and dance!”

After two hours, the protesters gradually dissipated to the taunts of counterprotesters. Some of those leaving threw smoke grenades and fired paintball pellets back at the crowd, and rocks and water bottles were seen exchanged between the groups.

There were no arrests, but on-site police and medics tended to one protester who appeared to have fallen and was being tended to.

Brian Bull / KLCC A counterprotester hurls back a smoke grenade a protester threw at them as they prepared to leave. There were no arrests made at the protest.

