Despite threats, Sunday morning drag queen storytime event in Eugene will go on

The manager of Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene says a Sunday drag event will go on, despite violent and angry threats from online extremists.

Brian Bull / KLCC Jean Woest, general manager of Old Nick's Pub, says extremist groups have targeted his business for harassment and threats before.

Jean Woest told KLCC that they’ve held their Drag Queen Storytime event before, but right-wing bloggers and tabloid media have sexualized the event, as well as spread lies about one of the performers: 11-year-old Vannelope Macpherson Dupont.

“The child is not being forced to perform, she wants to perform. She’s really excited, she’s the one who wanted to do it,” said Woest. “And we said, ‘Y’know, okay, we’ll give you an opportunity and we want to make sure that you’ll be safe’. And that’s still our priority.

“And we’ve actually offered to cancel the event several times now, and she’s been the one who’s said she wants to do it, and she doesn’t want to let the bullies win.”

Online trolls have also painted the event as alcohol-driven and for pedophiles, which organizers said was also false.

Woest said there will be security and Eugene Police keeping an eye on things. He added that there will always be bigots targeting at-risk communities, but Nick’s Pub will stay a safe place.

Old Nick's Pub website. A promotional ad for Sunday's event features Vannelope among the performers.

Other allegations regarding Vanellope Macpherson Dupont’s history with Kelsy Meta-Boren, a former Veneta Elementary school assistant charged with child pornography, have been addressed by the family in a statement shared with media:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF VANELLOPE MACPHERSON DUPONT:

Thanks to a woman known on twitter as “@hunnybadgermom”, who also felt the need to make assumptions about the situation and release the name of an 11 [year old] child to millions online, we, Vanellope’s family and friends have decided that its time to lay the rumors to rest and present the facts in regard to the relationship between Vanellope and Kelsy Meta-Boren. We realize that we should have made one earlier in the week but taking care of Vanellope has been our priority. V was made a victim of doxing by Mrs. HunnyBadgerMom, who is married to a well-known Proud Boy, which caused [Vanellope] to be unable to attend school the entire week due to safety concerns, causing serious stress, trauma, and anxiety for the child and family.

Regarding the “relationship” between Vanellope and a woman known as Kelsy Meta-Boren, there in fact was no relationship beyond a professional one. Meta-Boren only interacted with V a total of maybe 4 or 5 times in professional settings for venues and charity events. Meta-Boren was not a family friend, nor was she ever a mentor for V in the drag world. They, also, have not had any contact since before covid, and all ties have been severed as of the time of Meta-Boren’s arrest in August. She is currently in jail, awaiting charges, and has absolutely nothing to do with the Story Hour that is being produced. Due to the lack of interactions between them, V is not a victim of Meta-Boren. There was never any “grooming” or even mentorship between Meta-Boren and V, as they never spent time outside of events.

As to those who say V is being forced into this, she is not. At the age of 7 she asked her aunt if she could participate. Sunshine, who is her real drag mother and mentor, said yes as she wanted to support her niece and let her express herself. V has been a shining star that grows brighter and brighter every time she is able to perform on stage. Her dreams include becoming a Broadway star, or in the movies, and she still loves to play with things like slime, does fashion design, and loves to participate in putting on plays with her friends. So, we have all been at her side helping her explore her dreams and let her creativity blossom.

She loves what she does and has faced bullying and criticism from kids her own age, but never from adults that should know better.”

Meanwhile, the Drag Queen Storytime event for Sunday has sold out.

©2022, KLCC.