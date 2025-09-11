Unsafe fecal bacteria detected at Nye Beach, public urged to avoid water

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a public health advisory for ocean waters at Newport's Nye Beach, warning of unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.

Contamination can come from stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from pets, livestock, or wildlife—especially after rain.

To avoid illness, people should stay out of the water, including nearby creeks, pools, discolored areas, and runoff flowing into the ocean.

Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.

OHA says they will lift the advisory once tests show bacteria levels are safe.

For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website.