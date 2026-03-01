© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water pipeline replacement work in Corvallis in March

KLCC
Published March 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM PST

Corvallis is working on the last phase of a water pipeline replacement project under the Marys River in March. The project will replace a 20-inch water pipe underneath 3rd Street south of the river.

Corvallis Public Works says the existing pipe will be replaced with a larger 36-inch pipe which will connect to another new pipeline that was installed last summer.

The project is expected to begin the first week of March. SW 3rd Street will remain open to traffic but travelers should expect lane shifts and lane closures.

Sidewalk closures and pedestrian detours will be in place at times.
Tags
KLCC Oregon Local News CorvallisMarys River