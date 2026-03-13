Share a KLCC Member Testimonial

Thank you for being a KLCC supporter! As a member, you know just how good it feels to be part of the KLCC community and to make this public service possible. By sharing why you support KLCC and how our service is important to Oregon, your member testimonial will inspire others to become KLCC members.

How to submit your KLCC Member Testimonial

There are a few options for submitting your member testimonial. For audio testimonials, we request that you keep the length between 20-23 seconds.



Record an audio message or voice memo on your smartphone and send it to us at membership@klcc.org.

Call our voice mailbox and leave a message.

Email a written testimonial to membership@klcc.org.

Not sure how to record a voice memo on your smartphone? Here are instructions for iPhone users as well as Android users. Please note: We will do our best to get your recording programmed for the air but cannot make any guarantees due to scheduling and broadcast standards.

Your KLCC Member Testimonial: What to say

You may already have a message in mind, and we would love to hear to it. If you're looking for a starting point, please select two or three of the following prompts and fill in with your personal information. You may choose whether or not to include your last name(s) and to what extent you describe where you're from (city, state, etc). Tip: Consider writing this out in your own words before recording.



Intro #1 : My name is [name] from [city/town] and a proud KLCC Sustaining Member!

: Intro #2 : My name is [name] from [city/town] and I’m a proud KLCC member.

: Intro #3 : This is [name] from [city/town] and I’ve been a KLCC member for [xx] years!

Example: This is Donna from Lincoln City, and I'm proud to support KLCC.

Example: My name is Greg, and I live in Junction City. I'm a KLCC Sustaining Member.

Then start and finish one or two of these sentences



KLCC and public media are important to me because... I rely on KLCC because.... I appreciate KLCC's local news because... I became a new KLCC member because...

OR



…something you would like to share about your love of KLCC and public media?

Tips for a good recording