KLCC Birdspotting Snapshots 2026

Calling all bird fans! Do you have a favorite bird photo tucked away on your phone or camera roll? We’d love to see it!

Share your best Birdspotting Snapshot with KLCC - whether it’s a backyard visitor, a woodland warbler, or a majestic bird of prey. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a 2026 BirdNote calendar, while supplies last. We'll also share your photo at KLCC.org and on social media.

To participate, simply email your photo to membership@klcc.org and tell us your first name, where you spotted the bird, your mailing address (to ship the calendar!), and any other fun details or anecdotes you'd like to include.

Tune into KLCC Wednesday mornings during the 7am hour to hear BirdNote, the beloved short-form series that tells sound-rich stories about birds, science and the natural world. [Learn more]

Thank you to everyone who has submitted your bird photos! We have so enjoyed glimpsing into the wildlife around you.