KLCC Birdspotting Snapshots 2026

Calling all bird fans! Do you have a favorite bird photo tucked away on your phone or camera roll? We’d love to see it!
Share your best Birdspotting Snapshot with KLCC - whether it’s a backyard visitor, a woodland warbler, or a majestic bird of prey. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a 2026 BirdNote calendar, while supplies last. We'll also share your photo at KLCC.org and on social media.
To participate, simply email your photo to membership@klcc.org and tell us your first name, where you spotted the bird, your mailing address (to ship the calendar!), and any other fun details or anecdotes you'd like to include.
Tune into KLCC Wednesday mornings during the 7am hour to hear BirdNote, the beloved short-form series that tells sound-rich stories about birds, science and the natural world. [Learn more]
Thank you to everyone who has submitted your bird photos! We have so enjoyed glimpsing into the wildlife around you.
1 of 19
— Roguey D black headed grosbeak.jpg
Roguey D. in Siletz was visited by this Black-Headed Grosbeak
Roguey D.
2 of 19
— Barred Owl 3.jpeg
Rich W. in Corvallis spotted this Barred Owl on his fence in January.
Rich W.
3 of 19
— Pacific Slope Flycatchers Barbara in Corvallis.jpeg
Barbara in Corvallis - A nest full of ready to fledge beautiful little Pacific Slope Flycatchers. The next was on her front porch in a wreath of grapevines. The parents had built it out of moss and soft grass.
Barbara in Corvallis
4 of 19
— Jaynese American Coot.jpeg
An American Coot pauses in this photo submitted by Jaynese.
Jaynese H.
5 of 19
— Claire Chickadees
Claire shared this photo of chickadees gathered at the bird bath in her yard. She asks, "what do you think they are doing? Is it a meeting? Or are they deciding who gets to go first in the bath?"
Claire E.
6 of 19
— Garry Hummingbird
Garry submitted photos of hummingbirds visiting Red Hot Poker plants, which he planted right outside his front window so that he could enjoy and photograph the hummingbirds.
Garry
7 of 19
— Michael sent a photo of Hans from Cascades Raptor Center
Michael D. was enjoying a flight show at the Cascades Raptor Center when he snapped this photo of Hans, the Eurasian Eagle-Owl, flying towards him.
8 of 19
— Turkeys in West Hills of Eugene.jpg
"Some of my neighbors are real turkeys!" said James H., from Eugene.
James H.
9 of 19
— Ruth Mauppin - Rough Legged Hawk
Ruth Mauppin submitted a photo of this Rough Legged Hawk at rest alongside Tallgrass Prairie in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She especially enjoyed the bison in the background.
Ruth Mauppin
10 of 19
— Patricia Great Blue Heron nests.jpeg
Five Great Blue Herons rest in their nests along the Willamette river on Pre’s Trail in this photo submitted by Patricia.
Patricia S.
11 of 19
— Ducks Diving Kristin H Clear Lake.jpg
Bottoms up! Kristin H. snapped a photo of ducks diving in Clear Lake.
Kristin H.
12 of 19
— Barred Owl Eugene
Kari in Eugene says: "My observant neighbor, Shelly, spotted (and photographed) this barred owl in our sweet gums. The squawking crows tipped her off to its presence."
Shelly
13 of 19
— Derek Ducks Creswell.jpeg
Derek met up with these ducks in Creswell, snapped by the ponds where Dale Kuni Road meets Emerald Parkway.
Derek A.
14 of 19
— Mark T Seattle.jpeg
Mark T. in Seattle sent us a photo of a flock at flight.
Mark T.
15 of 19
— Northern Flicker Michelle.jpg
A Northern Flicker visited Michelle's BirdBuddy feeder/camera in Eugene.
Michelle C.
16 of 19
— Steve Pelicans at Gleneden Beach.jpg
Steve B. caught some pelicans at flight as the sun sets near Gleneden Beach, Oregon.
Steve
17 of 19
— Barred Owl Eugene.jpg
Janet spotted a Barred Owl resting in her tree for several hours in the River Road area of Eugene.
Janet M.
18 of 19
— Tanager Milagra.jpeg
A colorful Tanager stops by Milagra's yard in Eugene.
Milagra T.
19 of 19
— Trish Kukuburra Australia.jpeg
Trish took us down under with her, with this photo of a kukuburra she took while traveling in Australia.
Trish K.