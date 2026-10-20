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KLCC Oregon Ready: What "Tilt" Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM PDT
October 24th - Oregon Ready and Tilt with Love Cross and Emma Pattee

What: KLCC Oregon Ready: What "Tilt" Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia
Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Campbell Community Center, 155 High St. - Eugene, Oregon

KLCC's Love Cross, host of "Oregon Ready" and Emma Pattee, author of Tilt, will talk about disaster preparedness with an Oregon focus.

What can a novel teach us about preparing for the Big One?

Join KLCC for Oregon Ready: What Tilt Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia, an conversation with author Emma Pattee, whose acclaimed novel Tilt imagines Portland in the immediate aftermath of a devastating Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

Together, KLCC's Love Cross (host of Morning Edition and the year-long series "Oregon Ready") and Pattee will explore what Tilt reveals about the realities of disaster, community, resilience and the choices we make before an emergency happens.

What does it actually mean to be prepared? How might our relationships, neighborhoods and communities change in the aftermath of a major disaster? And what can fiction help us understand about the very real possibility of a Cascadia earthquake?

Whether you're already an Oregon preparedness pro or haven't thought much beyond keeping a flashlight in your junk drawer, this conversation offers a thoughtful way to think about getting ready.

This event is FREE. Registration is required, as space will be limited.
Tsunami Books will be on site selling copies of Tilt.

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.

Oregon Ready
Oregon Ready
KLCC host Love Cross embarks on her own emergency preparedness journey to become '2 Weeks Ready,' inspired by the Pledge to Prepare program from Eugene Water & Electric Board.
Oregon Ready
Lane County

This event is made possible thanks to support from Lane County.
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Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner