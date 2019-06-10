Oregon governor Kate Brown designated June 12th a statewide observance of women veterans. Oregon is now the fourth state to officially acknowledge women’s contributions to the U.S. military.

The request to instate a Women Veterans Day was made by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. The holiday on June 12th also marks the 71st anniversary of the Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve in the military.

ODVA director Kelly Fitzpatrick says she strives to focus on the unique needs of women veterans across the state.

“We had noted that there are a few states across the country that have acknowledged June 12th as Women Veterans Day,” says Fitzpatrick. “I, as a woman veteran, am acutely aware of the need to make sure that women veteran’s contributions to the military and as veterans are recognized.”

Fitzpatrick says that the VA has received nothing but support for the new holiday, and that a more formal celebration of servicewomen will be planned for future years.

Copyright KLCC, 2019.