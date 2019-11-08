Nearly 700 Hamlin Middle School students attended an assembly Wednesday to honor veterans. During the event, students learned about soldier’s contributions and sacrifices.

Credit Elizabeth Gabriel / KLCC News / KLCC News The fallen comrade table display is in memory of fallen, missing in action, and prisoner of war military service-members.

The Veterans Day assembly included presentations from veterans organizations, musical performances, and a Fallen Comrade Table display in memory of fallen.

Since 2010, computer teacher Johnathon Gault has facilitated the event at various Springfield schools. He says the assembly started after he invited his father—an air force veteran—to speak to one of his classes.

“There was a message of Veterans Day is not just a holiday,” said Gault. “It’s not just a day to sleep in. That you can do something to say thank you or to recognize those, or just be aware of how many veterans are out there or what services they do or don’t have.”

Credit Elizabeth Gabriel / KLCC News / KLCC News Army veteran Senator James Manning joins coaches and students as they participate in the “Got Your 6” 22 Push-up Challenge. The national initiative was created to raise awareness for veteran suicides.

Gault hopes the assembly will continue at Hamlin next year, as well as at other schools.

