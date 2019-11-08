Hamlin Middle School Assembly Honors Veterans
Nearly 700 Hamlin Middle School students attended an assembly Wednesday to honor veterans. During the event, students learned about soldier’s contributions and sacrifices.
The Veterans Day assembly included presentations from veterans organizations, musical performances, and a Fallen Comrade Table display in memory of fallen.
Since 2010, computer teacher Johnathon Gault has facilitated the event at various Springfield schools. He says the assembly started after he invited his father—an air force veteran—to speak to one of his classes.
“There was a message of Veterans Day is not just a holiday,” said Gault. “It’s not just a day to sleep in. That you can do something to say thank you or to recognize those, or just be aware of how many veterans are out there or what services they do or don’t have.”
Gault hopes the assembly will continue at Hamlin next year, as well as at other schools.