New dental program bridges gap for Oregon vets

Starting November 1, 2022, veterans who don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can start applying for a state-funded dental program.

The “Veteran Dental Program” is a first in the state and meant to bridge a gap in veterans’ access to oral health care. The dental benefits are separate and distinct from those offered by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eligible applicants must meet the definition of a veteran as defined by Oregon statues-- except they may still qualify if discharged under honorable or other conditions. Qualifying vets must also be at or below 4 times the federal poverty level.

The Veteran Dental Program is administered by the Oregon Health Authority. Those who qualify will begin receiving dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions, starting January 1, 2023.

Jonathan Borber / Unsplash Qualifying vets for the new program must also be at or below 4 times the federal poverty level.



To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Those who need help filling out an application can get it through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp.

The Veteran Dental Program was created when Oregon House Bill 4095 passed in the 2022 Legislative Session.