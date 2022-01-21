© 2022 KLCC

2022 Oregon Legislature

  1. Fire ravaged school districts could get boost from state to offset enrollment drop
  2. Eugene representative wants lawmakers to vote on independent redistricting commission
  3. Bill would require most businesses to accept cold, hard cash
  4. Mattress recycling would be more widely available under bill in Oregon legislature
  5. Smokers would have to move further from doors under proposal in Salem
  6. A recap of the first week of the legislative session
  7. Bill would grant reporters more access to wildfire zones in Oregon
  8. Bill would give Oregon governor the power to appoint U-S Senator in event of vacancy
  9. Two Willamette Valley lawmakers set for leadership roles in Oregon House
  10. Health care is on the agenda for February legislative session