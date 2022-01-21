2022 Oregon Legislature

- Fire ravaged school districts could get boost from state to offset enrollment drop
- Eugene representative wants lawmakers to vote on independent redistricting commission
- Bill would require most businesses to accept cold, hard cash
- Mattress recycling would be more widely available under bill in Oregon legislature
- Smokers would have to move further from doors under proposal in Salem
- A recap of the first week of the legislative session
- Bill would grant reporters more access to wildfire zones in Oregon
- Bill would give Oregon governor the power to appoint U-S Senator in event of vacancy
- Two Willamette Valley lawmakers set for leadership roles in Oregon House
- Health care is on the agenda for February legislative session