Bottle Bill would include canned wine under legislative proposal

Oregonians would pay a ten-cent deposit when they buy a can of wine under a bill moving forward in Salem.

Wine has never been a part of Oregon’s first-in-the-nation bottle deposit law. The measure approved in the Oregon Senate Wednesday would add wine–but only when it’s sold in a can.

“Once an oddity, wine packaged in cans is increasingly to be found on store shelves," said Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland. "Consumers assume that those cans carry deposits and can be redeemed. But currently they are excluded from the program.”

Dembrow said discussions are under way to possibly add bottled wine to the Bottle Bill.