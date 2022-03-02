© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Bottle Bill would include canned wine under legislative proposal

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM PST
Canned wine
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Canned wine sits on the shelf in a grocery store in Keizer, Oregon.

Oregonians would pay a ten-cent deposit when they buy a can of wine under a bill moving forward in Salem.

Wine has never been a part of Oregon’s first-in-the-nation bottle deposit law. The measure approved in the Oregon Senate Wednesday would add wine–but only when it’s sold in a can.

“Once an oddity, wine packaged in cans is increasingly to be found on store shelves," said Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland. "Consumers assume that those cans carry deposits and can be redeemed. But currently they are excluded from the program.”

Dembrow said discussions are under way to possibly add bottled wine to the Bottle Bill.

If Senate Bill 1520 is approved by the House and signed into law, canned wine would require a deposit starting in July, 2025.

Tags

Politics & Government 2022 Oregon Legislaturebottle billWine
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
