Lawmakers want a review of how Oregon Health Authority handled pandemic

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers want a review of how the Oregon Health Authority handled it.

The Oregon Health Authority has been in the thick of the battle against the coronavirus in Oregon. But with case counts on the decline, and mandates set to be rolled back soon, some lawmakers think it’s a good time for a thorough look back at how the agency did.

Lawmakers approved a $900,000 study of the pandemic response.

Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, said one of the most important parts of Senate Bill 1554 is the requirement for a third-party to lead the review.

“We know in a lot of agencies, when they police themselves, we may not get an unbiased opinion," said Hayden. "That’s why it’s important that it comes out of their hands.”

An initial report would be due by this November, with a final evaluation by September, 2023. The bill passed both chambers and is on its way to the governor’s desk.