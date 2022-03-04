Lawmakers finish session with votes on multi-billion dollar spending plans

Oregon lawmakers closed out their 2022 legislative session Friday with votes on a series of bills that together will spend billions of dollars on infrastructure and services.

“While many large businesses have earned record profits, leading to increased state revenue, we know that many working Oregonians and small businesses are hurting," said Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, who is the chief budget writer in the House. "We had a rare opportunity this session to make investments that will make a meaningful difference in peoples’ lives, as they work to rebuild their lives and their communities.”