Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Lawmakers finish session with votes on multi-billion dollar spending plans

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM PST
capitol.png
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
File photo of Oregon Capitol, where lawmakers finished out their 2022 legislative session on Friday.

Oregon lawmakers closed out their 2022 legislative session Friday with votes on a series of bills that together will spend billions of dollars on infrastructure and services.

“While many large businesses have earned record profits, leading to increased state revenue, we know that many working Oregonians and small businesses are hurting," said Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, who is the chief budget writer in the House. "We had a rare opportunity this session to make investments that will make a meaningful difference in peoples’ lives, as they work to rebuild their lives and their communities.”

The spending plan includes $7.5 million for a new facility at the Lane Events Center that could host the Eugene Emeralds baseball team. It also includes $3.6 million to renovate the Goodpasture Covered Bridge near Vida.

2022 Oregon Legislature, Eugene Emeralds, Vida
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
