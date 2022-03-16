© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Governor touts child care package during Bend stop

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM PDT
gov bill
Oregon Governor's office
Gov. Kate Brown holds up a copy of HB 4005 after a signing ceremony in Bend on March 15.

During a visit to Bend on Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ceremonially signed a bill that will increase the amount the state pays to subsidize daycare for low-income working parents. The higher rates for the “Employment Related Day Care” program that are funded by House Bill 4005 will take effect by June 1, and will cost the state around $26 million over the first year.

Joy Alise Davis is the director of Imagine Black, which helps Black families find childcare. She testified to lawmakers last month in support of the bill.

“Parents need the peace of mind that their providers have enough funding and resources to be safe, and providers need a clear plan to be compensated appropriately," she said during a Feb. 2 meeting of the House Early Childhood Committee. "It shouldn’t fall on parents or providers to foot the bill for an adequate system that supports our entire economy.”

A legislative analysis concluded that nearly 15-thousand children in Oregon are currently enrolled in daycare programs that will receive the higher subsidies.

The measure received bipartisan support and passed the House and Senate with just a handful of lawmakers, all Republicans, voting against it.

Brown signed the bill March 9, but held an event celebrating the legislation on Tuesday at the Bloom Children's Center in Bend. The governor was joined by advocates and child care providers, as well as two central Oregon lawmakers who voted for the measure: Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend.

Tags

Education 2022 Oregon LegislatureKate Browndaycareemployment
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content