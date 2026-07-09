‘He led with humility, integrity, and compassion’: Oregon man identified as Navy pilot lost at sea

The United States Navy has identified a pilot missing at sea as a man from Douglas County, Oregon.

Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards, of Oakland, Oregon, went missing July 1 after his helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea. Edwards was one of four crew members on the helicopter when it landed. The three other aircrew members on board were rescued.

The Navy searched 14,000 miles over four days before calling off the search for Edwards.

Investigators have not yet found what caused the emergency landing, but Navy officials said there was no sign of hostile action.

Edwards was the commander of the Helicopter Sea Squadron 5, a combat squadron deployed in the Middle East on aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

Edwards began leading HSC-5 in July 2025. He had been selected for a promotion to captain in 2027. Acting Secretary of Navy Hung Cao posthumously promoted Edwards to captain following his presumed death.

The Norfolk State University grad earned his wings in 2008 and served in multiple roles over his career. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and several unit and campaign awards, according to the Navy.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden called Edwards a hero on social media, saying he won’t be forgotten.

Edwards was married and had two kids. His wife, Rebecca, said he dedicated his life to serving his country.

“He led with humility, integrity, and compassion, always putting his people before himself, ” she said in a statement through the Navy. “We find comfort in knowing that Gabe lived a life of extraordinary purpose, devoted to his country, his squadron, and above all, the family he loved so completely.”

