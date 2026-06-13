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Samara Weaving embraces her 'Scream Queen' legacy in thriller, 'Carolina Caroline'

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 13, 2026 at 4:39 AM PDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with actress Samara Weaving about being a "Scream Queen," and about her new crime thriller "Carolina Caroline."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Movies & TV
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny