Oregon sees boost in gas prices after Bay area refinery fire

KLCC
Published May 13, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT

Oregon and other west coast states are experiencing rising gas prices this week after a fire at a refinery in the Bay area. AAA Oregon says any kind of disruption to a refinery or pipeline can affect regional gas prices.

For the week, the national average for regular holds steady at $3.16 a gallon. The Oregon average is up by three cents at $3.93 a gallon.

AAA says gas prices could climb as Memorial Day approaches. The agency is projecting record travel for the holiday weekend, with most going by car.
News Briefs