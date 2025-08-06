Eugene Police, city crews, crack down on crime and traffic violations along Hwy. 99 corridor

Eugene Police and crews from the City of Eugene conducted a joint enforcement effort on July 29 along Hwy. 99 between Barger and Roosevelt, responding to community concerns about crime and traffic hazards.

That area that has seen a rise in fatal pedestrian crashes and ongoing public safety complaints from Bethel neighborhood residents and businesses.

EPD said the operation led to about 15 arrests for offenses including trespassing, warrants, and open container violations.

Police also made 25 traffic stops, issued seven citations, and responded to a crash. Public Works crews cleared 40 yards of garbage and recovered 20 stolen shopping carts from the area.