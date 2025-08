The Lane County Sheriff has identified a man who was found killed on July 31st in the forest about 10 miles east of Lowell as 52-year old Michael Gene Prentiss of Lowell.

The Sheriff arrested 53-year old Aaron Douglas Omer of Eugene soon after Prentiss was found. He was charged with Murder in the 2nd degree.

The victim’s name was withheld at the time pending next of kin notification.