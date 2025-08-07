© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield City Councilor resigns citing work & family

KLCC
Published August 7, 2025 at 3:43 PM PDT

Springfield City Councilor Victoria M. Doyle has announced she's resigning from her seat.

Doyle has been in office representing Ward 5 since 2023.

She said she's stepping down because of increased responsibilities at work and to prioritize family.

She said she wants to remain engaged in politics as a citizen.

The city says the Springfield City Council will discuss the Ward 5 vacancy and the interim appointment process when it's back in session.

The councilors will return from their summer recess in September.
News Briefs