Springfield City Councilor resigns citing work & family

Springfield City Councilor Victoria M. Doyle has announced she's resigning from her seat.

Doyle has been in office representing Ward 5 since 2023.

She said she's stepping down because of increased responsibilities at work and to prioritize family.

She said she wants to remain engaged in politics as a citizen.

The city says the Springfield City Council will discuss the Ward 5 vacancy and the interim appointment process when it's back in session.

The councilors will return from their summer recess in September.

